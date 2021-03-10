$421.90 Million in Sales Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report sales of $421.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.20 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $417.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

MTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,422 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after buying an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,003,000 after buying an additional 31,556 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,020,000 after purchasing an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

