$431.48 Million in Sales Expected for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post $431.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.00 million and the highest is $446.51 million. Graco posted sales of $373.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310 over the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Graco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after purchasing an additional 105,266 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graco by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

