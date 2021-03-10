$434.63 Million in Sales Expected for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report sales of $434.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $402.80 million and the highest is $465.30 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $374.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DECK. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

NYSE:DECK opened at $322.63 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $340.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.82.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,870 shares of company stock worth $9,125,104 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.