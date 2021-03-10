$450.63 Million in Sales Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report $450.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $459.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.92 million. Plantronics reported sales of $403.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%.

PLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

