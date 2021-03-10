$499.60 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report $499.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $511.20 million and the lowest is $483.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $472.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,171,523 shares of company stock valued at $114,384,588. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,118,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,340 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 148,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

