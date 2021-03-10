4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Short Interest Down 90.8% in February

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the February 11th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,603,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CATV remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,431,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,810,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. 4Cable TV International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

Get 4Cable TV International alerts:

About 4Cable TV International

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for 4Cable TV International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4Cable TV International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.