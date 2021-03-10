4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $2,685.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,685 ($35.08), but opened at GBX 2,575 ($33.64). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,665 ($34.82), with a volume of 6,010 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £739.22 million and a P/E ratio of 27.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,442.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,316.68.

4imprint Group Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.