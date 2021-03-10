$5.50 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to post $5.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $22.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $22.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $24.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after purchasing an additional 54,548 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.