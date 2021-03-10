$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $22.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.57 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $21.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.89 billion to $22.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,890.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,235 shares of company stock worth $4,493,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 234,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. Aflac has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

