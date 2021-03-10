51,657 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,657 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of InMode as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,404,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in InMode by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 370,075 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,399,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,045,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $77.80. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

