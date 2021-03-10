$6.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $6.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.44 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $28.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 billion to $29.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $32.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

SBUX opened at $106.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 393,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,825,000 after acquiring an additional 321,547 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 53,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,915 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

