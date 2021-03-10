$60.77 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report $60.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.79 million. CareDx reported sales of $38.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $316.93 million, with estimates ranging from $306.96 million to $327.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CareDx.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $568,767.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,942 shares of company stock worth $7,750,541 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CareDx by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter.

CDNA opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.56 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

