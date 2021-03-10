6,029 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.3% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $204.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

