$618.19 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce $618.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $607.26 million and the highest is $625.00 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $583.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $157.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

