$663.65 Million in Sales Expected for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will post sales of $663.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $661.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.30 million. Allegion posted sales of $674.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegion.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE opened at $114.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion has a 52-week low of $77.37 and a 52-week high of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegion (ALLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.