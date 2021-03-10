$7.21 Million in Sales Expected for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report $7.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $8.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $11.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.78 million to $11.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.21 million, with estimates ranging from $31.30 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

URGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URGN opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. UroGen Pharma has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $408.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

