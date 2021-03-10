$731.76 Million in Sales Expected for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post $731.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.74 million and the lowest is $727.80 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

RXT stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

