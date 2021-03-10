$770.18 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to report $770.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the lowest is $747.20 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $636.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In related news, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $593,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,074 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in A. O. Smith by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 34.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $63.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

