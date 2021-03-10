$78.01 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post $78.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.83 million. Inogen reported sales of $88.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $330.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $333.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $363.82 million, with estimates ranging from $358.24 million to $373.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $349,472.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,442.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,350. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -544.16 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.46.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inogen (INGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.