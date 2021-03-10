$786.56 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post $786.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $762.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $824.00 million. Clean Harbors reported sales of $858.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

