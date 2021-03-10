$897.66 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post $897.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $906.57 million and the lowest is $894.20 million. Sensata Technologies posted sales of $774.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

Shares of ST stock opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,827,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 116,964 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

