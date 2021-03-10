8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $711,115.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001049 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

