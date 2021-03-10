9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

