9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,770,010. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

