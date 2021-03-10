$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) will report sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SenesTech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $110,000.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290,000.00 to $470,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $770,000.00, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $940,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SenesTech.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SenesTech stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. SenesTech has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that targets reproduction, and limiting fertility in male and female rats for controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

