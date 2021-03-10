A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $31,465.00 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,095.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AOS stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 997,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $65.35.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,195 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,930,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,734,000 after purchasing an additional 123,402 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.