Aave Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $5.31 billion and $545.17 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $426.70 or 0.00754637 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00054225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00010257 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00065903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00039812 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

AAVE is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,433,309 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

