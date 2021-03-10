Aavegotchi Reaches Market Cap of $60.27 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $60.27 million and $37.63 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00053256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.70 or 0.00739861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00065340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038942 BTC.

GHST is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 49,269,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,269,722 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

