AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Insider James Routh Sells 27,478 Shares

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).
AB Dynamics stock traded up GBX 3.08 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,053.08 ($26.82). The company had a trading volume of 31,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,802. AB Dynamics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a market capitalization of £463.69 million and a PE ratio of 101.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,053.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,984.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
