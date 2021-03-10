AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Insider James Routh Sells 27,478 Shares

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics stock traded up GBX 3.08 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,053.08 ($26.82). The company had a trading volume of 31,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,802. AB Dynamics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company has a market capitalization of £463.69 million and a PE ratio of 101.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,053.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,984.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

