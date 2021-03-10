Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.09. The company had a trading volume of 48,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,495. The stock has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average of $111.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

