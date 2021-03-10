AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,123,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,305 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of AbbVie worth $334,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 546,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 37,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.62. 47,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

