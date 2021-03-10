Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 30887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 54,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 661,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

