Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) Stock Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 9.67% of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $40,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.76. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

