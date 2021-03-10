Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $296.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.75. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abiomed will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

