ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.25 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.00-3.25 EPS.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $48.46. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,365.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89.

Separately, CL King upped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

