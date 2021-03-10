ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $50.73. Approximately 1,410,873 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 333,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Separately, CL King raised their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,631.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ABM Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 131,302 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ABM Industries by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 117,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in ABM Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,418,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

