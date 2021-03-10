Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Reaches $0.0151

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.26 or 0.00759082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00065933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00040146 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

