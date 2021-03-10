Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 2,244,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,454,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,250,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

