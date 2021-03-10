Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 2,244,034 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,454,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.34.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,129,016 shares of company stock worth $250,919,052 over the last 90 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,705,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,114,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,250,000.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
