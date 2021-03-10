Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Acadia Healthcare worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,437,000 after buying an additional 482,313 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 347,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after buying an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after buying an additional 147,356 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

