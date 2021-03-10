Acceleron Pharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 586% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.

XLRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,070,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,354,000 after purchasing an additional 756,387 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $38,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLRN stock opened at $128.76 on Wednesday. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $144.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.78.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.