Accor’s (ACCYY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACCYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 20,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,488. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. Accor has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

