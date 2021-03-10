Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 2,105.3% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ASPCF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 26,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,325. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.