Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 2,105.3% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
ASPCF stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 26,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,325. The company has a market cap of $61.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals
