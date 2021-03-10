Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Sells $73,980.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Stevenson E. Ward III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $73,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. 13,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,090. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.70. The company has a market cap of $130.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acme United by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.