Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acreage stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,867. Acreage has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

