Actinium (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $550,531.64

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $550,531.64 and $52,053.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000086 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,208,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

