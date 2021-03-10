Actinium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $29,686.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $554,301.02 and $29,686.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Actinium

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 29,193,600 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

