Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.50.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $130.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $135.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

