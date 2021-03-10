Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) One Day Volume Hits $583,829.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $583,829.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,143.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,833.83 or 0.03266342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.00360231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.00969402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.69 or 0.00393078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00338577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00240028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.