Adam Karon Sells 5,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AKAM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.36. 1,553,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.86.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 157,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $173,772,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

