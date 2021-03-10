Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) shares rose 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 3,578,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 25,615,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMP. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $138.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

